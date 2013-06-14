WARSAW, June 14 The Polish government will argue in a long-awaited review of the pension system next week that pension funds have underperformed market benchmarks, which would support its plan to overhaul the system, a document showed.

The three pages of the review seen by Reuters contained no arguments in favour of the funds, adding to signals the government could take steps to further curb them.

Reuters has not seen the rest of the review prepared by the ministries of finance and labour.

The government plans to overhaul the current state-guaranteed system of private pension funds in the coming months and has said that the conclusions of the review would help determine the shape of the overhaul.

If Polish pension funds had managed their assets passively and tracked market benchmarks between 2000 and 2012 their assets would have been 12 percent higher at the end of last year, the report says. It was quoting a study co-authored by a leading academic Andrzej Slawinski, who is also the head of the central bank's economic institute.

For the past 14 years, Poland has had a hybrid pension system: a purely state-run, pay-as-you-go component alongside state-guaranteed private funds that receive part of employees' pension contributions from the state.

Polish pension funds actively manage their assets, aiming to outperform the market, but were criticized by some politicians for charging relatively high management fees.

Government officials have said that the current system of private pension funds - also known as the OFE - is ineffective and needs changing. Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said in April that the "foundation of OFE has broken".

The government has said that the need to divert part of employee contributions to the private pension funds has been causing a hole in the budget and leading to higher state debt and deficits.

Worries that the government could transfer the assets of the private pension funds to the state have weighed on the Warsaw bourse this year, helping push it down 4 percent.

However, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last week that the government would not seize the assets of the funds and instead floated the idea of giving employees more choice over their pension savings.

UNDERPERFORMANCE

The review also compares the investment results of the private pension funds to a relatively small government fund called the Demographic Reserve Fund (FRD).

The review states that the rates of return achieved by FRD at 7.2 percent were higher than those of the pension funds after subtracting fees, at 6.6 percent, but did not say over what period.

The FRD had assets worth about 16 billion zlotys ($5.02 billion) in 2012, while the assets of private pension funds equaled about 280 billion zlotys ($87.81 billion) by the end of May 2013.

The review states that under the current system, the pensioner "is charged as for active management, but the returns are worse than in a passively managed strategy."

Planned reform of the pension system comes as the government is fighting a widening budget deficit, which reached 3.9 percent of GDP last year, as the sharp economic slowdown led to a fall in tax revenue.

The gap threatens to bring Poland's public debt beyond a self-imposed threshold of 55 percent of GDP, which would trigger painful budget austerity and could lead to a defeat for Tusk's government in the next election in 2015.

Curbing transfers to the private pension funds or transferring part of their assets back to the state would give the government more space to stimulate the economy, which narrowly avoided slipping into recession at the end of last year. ($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)