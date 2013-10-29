WARSAW Oct 29 The agency that represents the
Polish state in the country's courts questioned the legality of
the government's planned pension reforms, which it said amounted
to expropriation.
The government plans to shift a large chunk of assets held
by Poland's private pension funds to the state.
That would allow the government more scope to borrow and
spend, helping to pull the economy out of a downturn in the
run-up to a series of elections starting next year.
Adding its voice to a chorus of criticism of the reform, the
State Treasury Solicitors' Office said the constitutionality of
the reform was in question.
