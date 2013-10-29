* State Treasury Solicitors' office says reform is
By Karolina Slowikowska and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, Oct 29 Legal advisors to the Polish
state said on Tuesday a planned overhaul of the pension system
could be unconstitutional, dealing a blow to the government and
potentially throwing next year's budget into disarray.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to shift a large chunk of
assets held by Poland's private pension funds to the state, a
move he hopes will give it more scope to borrow and spend, and
help revive the economy.
Critics of the change say it amounts to a nationalisation of
private assets, a view the State Treasury Solicitor's Office
appeared to echo in a legal opinion published on Tuesday - while
the central bank also expressed doubts.
The overhaul "entails taking away non-state property from
legal entities and transferring it to a state organisational
unit, and therefore, is classic expropriation," the Office
said in a letter published on the labour ministry's website.
The constitution allowed for expropriation in certain cases,
but only if the aim was "obvious public good" and only in
exchange for compensation - criteria it said the proposed
overhaul did not meet.
The government disputed the findings of the Solicitors'
Office, which represents the state in Poland's courts and issues
legal opinions on bills.
POLITICAL CREDIBILITY
Poland's central bank said on Tuesday it thought the pension
overhaul was necessary,
But the draft legislation, a cornerstone of the government's
financial plans which has also come under fire from some in the
market, "can involve legal risk," the bank said.
"This should be taken into account when approving the
proposed solutions."
If the reform is blocked or delayed on legal grounds, the
immediate impact will be on next year's budget, which is built
on the assumption that a large chunk of the assets in private
pensions funds will be on the state balance sheet.
More broadly, it will mean the government will have less to
spend on economic stimulus, which could be a handicap before a
series of elections starting next year.
Setbacks to the pension plan would also be a blow to the
political credibility of Tusk and his finance minister, Jacek
Rostowski.
In a response to the State Solicitors' letter, Labour
Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the government was
"sure" of the pension changes.
"We have opinions of constitutional experts and economists
that show that this solution is in line with the Constitution
and there is no sign of expropriation."
The proposed reforms have already been criticised by the
country's pension funds and public figures including ex-premier
Jerzy Buzek and the joint co-ordinator of Poland's transition
from a planned to a market economy, Leszek Balcerowicz.
President Bronislaw Komorowski expressed doubts earlier this
month and said he would review the plans to ensure they were in
line with the constitution.
