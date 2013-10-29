* Pension funds should have minimum 75 pct of equity
assets-finmin
* About 40 pct of funds' assets are now in shares
* Central bank says 75 pct threshold may hurt corporate debt
market
WARSAW, Oct 29 Polish pension funds should keep
at least 75 percent of their assets in equities for two years
longer than currently planned, until the end of June 2016, the
finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The pension funds currently have about 40 percent of their
assets in shares but the government wants the funds to stop
investing in treasury bonds and raise their equity holdings.
"It is proposed (...) to state that in the period between
February 4, 2014 and June 30, 2016 the joint value of (equity)
assets held by a pension fund (...) may not be lower than 75
percent of the total assets," the ministry said.
As part of a larger pension system overhaul, the government
also plans to shift a large chunk of assets held by private
pension funds to the state, hoping for more scope to borrow and
spend, and a boost to the economy before a series of elections
starting next year.
According to draft legislation, the state-guaranteed private
pension funds will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their
assets to the state in February next year.
Following the transfer, the draft required the funds, known
as OFEs, to hold 75 percent of their assets in stocks only until
July 1, 2014, when their investment policy requirements would be
loosened.
The new legislation is likely to be passed by parliament,
but may see some opposition from the president and face legal
hurdles.
In its own opinion on the issue, the Polish central bank
said on Tuesday the pension changes were necessary, but that the
75-percent threshold may be harmful for the corporate debt
market.
"We propose to revisit the legitimacy of setting the minimal
limit of pension funds investment in stocks at 75 percent of the
asset value," the bank said.
"If OFE had a greater possibility to invest in these assets
(non-state debt), they could help expand the market of long-term
debt instruments and also improve financing conditions for the
financial sector and some companies."
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Stephen Nisbet)