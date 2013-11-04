WARSAW Nov 4 A planned overhaul of Poland's
pension system may be partly unconstitutional, the government's
legislation centre said on Monday, questioning whether
privately-run pension funds can be transferred to the state.
The move would shift government bonds held by the funds back
onto the state's balance sheet, reducing Poland's debt relative
to gross domestic product and giving the government more scope
to borrow and spend.
The legislation centre echoed previous comments by another
government institution, the State Treasury Solicitor's Office,
which said the overhaul was a classic expropriation, taking away
non-state property from legal entities and transferring them to
a state organisational unit.
If the pension reform is blocked, it will have an immediate
impact on the next year's budget, limiting scope for government
plans to stimulate Eastern Europe's largest economy before a
series of elections starting next year.
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)