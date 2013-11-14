WARSAW Nov 14 Poland's government will probably
withdraw a proposal to force pension funds to invest 75 percent
of their assets in stocks, responding to pressure from the funds
as it seeks to overhaul the country's pensions system.
But according to a legislative draft released on Thursday, a
day ahead of a government working meeting on the pensions
project, plans to ban the funds from buying sovereign bonds
remain in place.
The funds currently hold most of their assets in government
bonds and are prohibited from investing more than about 43
percent in stocks. Warsaw had planned to raise that figure to a
minimum of 75 percent.
But that had raised concerns among the funds that, in times
of a market slump, their assets would fall in value, meaning the
would be breaking the law.
That could, they argued, give politicians and future
pensioners a pretext to withdraw savings from the funds en
masse, which could effectively lead to their liquidation.
The government department that verifies whether legislative
changes conform with existing laws now plans to withdraw the
proposal on share investments, according to a draft report.
As part of the larger pension system overhaul, the
state-guaranteed private pension funds will be required to
transfer 51.5 percent of their assets to the state in February
next year.
The project has been dogged by controversy, with the
government being accused of expropriating assets and the
country's financial supervisor saying parts of its may be
unconstitutional.
