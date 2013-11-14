(Adds PM Tusk on the pension changes)

* Poland may allow pension funds to invest in stocks freely

* Poland likely to uphold ban on bond investments for funds

* Prime minister says final version of pension reform not yet ready

* PM says government will seek optimal reform, based on compromise

By Karolina Slowikowska and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Nov 14 Poland's government will probably withdraw a proposal to force pension funds to invest 75 percent of their assets in equities, responding to pressure from the funds as it overhauls the country's pensions system.

But according to a legislative draft released on Thursday, a day ahead of a government working meeting on the pensions project, plans to ban the funds from buying sovereign bonds remain in place.

The funds manage assets worth about 300 billion zlotys, at present mostly held in government bonds as they are prohibited from investing more than about 43 percent in stocks. Warsaw had planned to raise that figure to a minimum of 75 percent.

That raised concerns among the funds that, in times of a market slump, their assets would fall in value, putting them at risk of breaching the minimum holdings law.

They argued that politicians and future pensioners would then have a pretext to withdraw savings from the funds en masse, which could effectively lead to their liquidation.

"The safety of the budget and public finances is reason enough to radically reform the current change," Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference on Thursday.

"But do not treat the current version (of the reform) as final just yet (...) My job is to find and limit or eliminate any possible doubt."

The government department that verifies whether legislative changes conform with existing laws now plans to withdraw the proposal on share investments, according to a draft report.

As part of the larger pension system overhaul, the state-guaranteed private pension funds will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their assets to the state in February next year.

The government hopes that move will give it more scope to borrow and spend, helping boost the economy before a series of elections starting next year.

The project has been dogged by controversy, with the government being accused of expropriating assets and the country's financial supervisor saying parts of it may be unconstitutional.

Poland's central bank had warned the 75-percent threshold might harm the corporate debt market, although it said last month that the pension changes were necessary.

Plans to shift the balance of pension funds' holdings from debt to equity will also have implications for other investors, although market concern about the reform has been short-lived.

Analysts now say the overhaul may even underpin the bond market thanks to lower debt supply and the overall lower public debt burden, although stocks may be affected, depending on how much cash remains in the funds for investment.

The government will hold a working meeting on the reform on Friday and may approve the final version of the pension overhaul next week. (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Catherine Evans)