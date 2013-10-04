* Reform will shift some assets to state from private
pension funds
* Changes unpopular with some in markets and some voters
* Proposals to water down reform "were made at party
meeting"
* Finance Ministry sticking by original plan
By Karolina Slowikowska
WARSAW, Oct 4 Party allies of Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk are trying to water down a hotly-contested
plan to transfer a chunk of assets from private pension funds to
the state, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.
The planned reform would allow the government to offset
public debt and give it more scope to borrow and spend, helping
to pull the economy out of a downturn in time for a series of
elections starting next year.
But the plan - described by its critics as a de facto
nationalisation - has alarmed some in Tusk's party who say it
could damage business confidence and push away some of the
party's own voters who are attached to free market ideas.
Two sources said lawmakers in Tusk's Civic Platform party
had held a closed-door meeting last week at which they asked for
elements of the plan to be diluted but had met resistance from
the finance ministry, which masterminded the plan.
"We know that this (plan) is highly unpopular with our
electorate. We need to address this," said a senior Civic
Platform legislator who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The government is up against a wall and we need to pass
this reform. But we can try to soften it a bit."
The Finance Ministry said in response to e-mailed questions
from Reuters that the direction of the changes in the pension
system had already been set out in the document approved by the
government.
Government lawmakers who spoke to Reuters said there was
broad support for the government's plan in the party, but said
changes to it were still possible.
Under Poland's pension system, mandatory pension
contributions go into a state vehicle known as ZUS and also into
private pension funds, collectively known as OFE.
Under the plan unveiled last month, Polish treasury bonds
held by the funds would be transferred to the state and
cancelled. Also, the part of a saver's pension pot which is in
OFE will be gradually moved to ZUS starting 10 years before they
reach retirement age.
RIVAL PROPOSALS
The lawmaker and a second source who is familiar with the
discussions inside the government and the party said there was
pressure to start moving individuals' pension pots into ZUS
closer to the point at which they retire.
This would leave more assets in the private funds, a
scenario that would be welcomed in financial markets which worry
that if they become too depleted the funds will no longer be
active players on the Warsaw stock exchange.
"It was suggested by party members that maybe five years
(before retirement) would be enough but the finance ministry
said no way," the member of parliament said.
The second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity,
said transferring the assets seven or eight years before the
retirement age had been proposed but the finance ministry was
highly sceptical.
"We are looking at a watering down of the gradual transfer,"
said the second source.
Changing the plan along those lines would be complicated.
It would mean fewer assets going to ZUS, forcing the
government to find more money from its budget to ensure current
pensions are financed. Not having to spend this money on ZUS was
a major attraction of the original plan because the government
needs to find ways of reducing its budget deficit.
The Finance Ministry said the ministry "does not envisage" a
reduction in the 10-year period.
Katarzyna Skowronska, a Civic Platform legislator and deputy
head of parliament's public finance committee, told Reuters the
government's plan - including the 10-year time frame - was
positive because it gave security to future pensioners.
But she added: "There is room for discussion and possible
changes in the course of later proceedings."
(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Gareth
Jones/Ruth Pitchford)