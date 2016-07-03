* Economy ministry news conference set for 0630 GMT
By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, July 3 Poland's government will on
Monday announce its plans for the country's pension system and
privately held pension funds, two sources told Reuters, with
companies and markets fearing a seizure of assets to plug holes
in the state budget.
The economy ministry has scheduled a news conference for
0630 GMT on Monday, to be attended by economy minister Mateusz
Morawiecki and Pawel Borys, chief executive at Polish state fund
PFR.
The ministry gave no further detail, but the announcement
came a day after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law
and Justice (PiS) party signalled new plans for the assets held
by local pension funds, known as OFEs.
"The conference will concern the OFEs as well as government
plans for the pension system and how to spur the need for higher
savings," one source with knowledge of the matter said.
Another source confirmed that pension funds will be on the
agenda, but neither source would either confirm or deny that the
state plans to seize 100 billion zlotys ($25.2 billion) of
stocks held by OFEs.
Representatives of both the economy ministry and state fund
PFR were not immediately available for comment.
OFEs, created in 1999 as part of an overhaul of the
retirement system, were intended to provide a savings plan to
complement pensions paid out by the state.
Poland's conservative government has said that it has no
plans to plunder pension funds' shares, but Kaczynski's latest
announcement said that their assets "could be a basis for new,
important ventures" and "could build the power of our economic
policy".
BOURSE LIQUIDITY THREAT
Kaczynski did not elaborate, but the looming changes are a
concern for companies in which pension funds hold large stakes.
They fear a loss of control of dividends and finances and that a
raid on the funds would increase the state's role in the
economy.
Such a move is not without precedent in the country that
shook off communist rule in 1989 and is now the EU's
sixth-largest economy.
The centrist coalition that lost power to PiS last year
transferred 150 billion zlotys of treasury debt into the state
pension system to prop up the budget in 2014.
Another worry for the market is that a seizure of stocks
from pension funds could also drain the Warsaw bourse
of liquidity.
The funds -- largely owned by foreign players such as
Nationale Nederlanden, Aviva, AXA and MetLife
-- invest large amounts of taxpayers' savings on the
exchange. They hold up to 80 percent of some companies and
account for about 20 percent of the Warsaw bourse's value.
The possibility of government moves to seize control of such
assets has prompted at least seven medium-sized companies to
draw up plans to buy back their own shares or seek ways to
reduce dependence on OFEs.
The government, which came to power last October, faces a
struggle to contain the budget deficit, especially since
launching a child subsidy programme that was promised in its
election campaign.
It aims this year and next to keep the deficit below 3
percent of gross domestic product, the maximum allowed under the
European Union's fiscal deficit rules, but some investors have
expressed doubts over its chances of succeeding.
($1 = 3.9624 zlotys)
(Editing by David Goodman)