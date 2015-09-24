WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is leading in polls ahead of an October election, wants to channel part of the dividends from state companies into a new pension fund, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday.

The fund would help cover rising state pension costs and could potentially finance pension system reform proposed by PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda, who was elected this year.

According to a draft budget, Poland expects to receive 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.2 bln) in 2016 in dividends from state-controlled companies, such as Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP and Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM.

For PiS's proposed pension fund to be viable, around 1.5-2 billion zlotys of the dividends should be earmarked for the purpose every year, PiS lawmaker Pawel Szalamacha was quoted by the daily as saying.

The fund would only become operational within eight to 10 years from its inception, Szalamacha said. Law and Justice's spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

President Duda wants the retirement age to be lowered and proposed a bill to parliament on Monday to bring the age down to 65 and 60 for men and women respectively.

The bill could become law if PiS is elected. To cut the retirement ages as proposed in the bill would cost the budget around 30 billion zlotys ($8 billion) over the next three years.

According to calculations by Polish lender BZ WBK, lowering the retirement age in 2016 would raise the number of pensioners by around 300,000 and would translate into around 10 billion zlotys in costs for the state budget. ($1 = 3.7704 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton)