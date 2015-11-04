WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's Constitutional Tribunal
ruled on Wednesday that the government's decision to transfer
assets from pension funds to the state as part of a pension fund
reform was in line with the constitution, the tribunal's judge
Andrzej Rzeplinski said.
Poland reduced its public debt by overhauling the pension
system in 2014.
The country moved 153 billion zlotys ($39.3 billion) of
bonds from privately owned funds to the state-run Social
Security Office, effectively halving the value of assets managed
by the funds.
Former president Bronislaw Komorowski and former ombudsman
Irena Lipowicz have asked the Tribunal to decide whether certain
aspects of the reform were constitutional.
