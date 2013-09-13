* Leader of SLD party says to back pension legislation
* His support should ensure enough votes for adoption
* Government's own majority in parliament is fragile
By Karolina Slowikowska and Christian Lowe
WARSAW, Sept 13 Poland's SLD opposition party
will vote for the government's hotly-contested pension reform
when it comes before parliament, the party's leader said,
ensuring it is adopted even if the government cannot muster a
majority on its own.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's majority is down to 232 seats
out of the 460 in parliament after three lawmakers quit his
party, and some members of parliament still in the party could
abstain from the pension vote or even vote against.
However, the support of the left-wing SLD, which has 25
members of parliament, means the measure will get through unless
there is a massive revolt by government supporters.
"I believe that Tusk's proposal to give people a choice when
it comes to their pension savings is fair, and when a bill is
prepared, we will support it," SLD leader Leszek Miller told
Reuters in an interview.
Tusk plans to transfer a big chunk of the assets held by
private pension funds, known by the Polish acronym OFE, into a
state vehicle. It also wants to scrap a requirement for savers
to pay contributions into the private funds.
By shifting the assets onto the state's balance sheet, the
measure will push down public debt and let the government
increase spending, helpful at a time when economic growth is
slow and the popularity of Tusk's party is flagging.
The risk is that it will make it harder for Polish companies
to find investors. The private pension funds are big players in
the Warsaw stock-market, but after the reform their capacity for
buying shares will be reduced.
A pension reform bill is likely to be put before parliament
in the next month or two.
It will be the biggest test of Tusk's ability to get
important measures through parliament since the defections from
his party. If parliament rejects it, that could bring down the
government and force an early election.
Of the other opposition parties in parliament, the
conservative Law and Justice, with 137 seats, has not yet
decided how it will vote on the reform, Beata Szydlo, the
party's deputy chairwoman, told Reuters.
The ultra-liberal Palikot Movement, which has 36 members of
parliament, said it would vote against.
"This is a robbery of people's money... We will be deeply
against a nationalisation of people's savings," Andrzej Rozenek,
a senior Palikot lawmaker, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Florkiewicz;
editing by Ralph Boulton)