WARSAW, Sept 27 Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, will go ahead with the purchase of shares in green energy firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP), even though he failed to attract support from 80 percent of its shareholders.

Kulczyk's Polenergia said on Thursday it expected it had won backing from shareholders holding enough shares in PEP to give the businessman control of the company after the tender closed on Wednesday.

The company did not say how many shares were tendered.

Polenergia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kulczyk's investment vehicle Kulczyk Investments, bid 703 million zlotys ($221 million) for all of PEP and had said it would go ahead with the offer if it won at least 80 percent of the company.

Last week, Polenergia raised its takeover offer to 33 zlotys per share from 31.50 zlotys.

PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity and plans to add 100 MW next year. The group has scrapped its 2012 forecast of a 10 percent jump in net profit to 74 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1857 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by James Jukwey)