WARSAW Aug 22 A pension fund holding some 20 percent of wind farm company PEP is unhappy with the price offered in a 671 million zlotys ($204 million) bid from Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, the fund's manager was quoted saying on Wednesday.

"The price is unsatisfactory for us," Generali OFE's Rafal Markiewicz was quoted as telling daily Parkiet.

"It does not fully reflect the fundamental value of the company, not to mention a premium for taking over a well-organised company functioning on a promising renewables market."

Earlier this month, Kulczyk's Polenergia Holding offered 31.50 zlotys for each share in PEP, whose management welcomed the bid saying it reflected the group's fair value. PEP shares closed on Tuesday at 31.75 zlotys.

Generali OFE is PEP's largest investor with a 19.9 percent stake, followed by Aviva PTE with 11.8 percent, ING PTE with 10.7 percent, Pioneer Pekao with 10.6 percent and Aviva Investors with 5.0 percent, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.2967 Polish zlotys)