WARSAW May 12 Poland's biggest power producer PGE has extended the maintenance at its 858 megawatt (MW) lignite coal-fuelled unit at the Belchatow power plant for 20 hours until Tuesday midnight, data from the Polish power exchange showed.

The exchange also said the unit would have 429 MW of its total capacity offline for planned maintenance on Wednesday.

