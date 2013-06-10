BRIEF-Carnival Group International updates on proposed issue of 6.5% secured convertible bonds
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
WARSAW, June 10 Poland's No.1 utility PGE plans to issue up to 1 billion zlotys ($312.3 million) worth of bonds from its overall 5 billion zlotys debt issue plan, the group said on Monday.
Fitch Ratings has assigned the upcoming domestic bonds issuance by the state-controlled utility its 'AA-' rating. ($1 = 3.2024 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 5 The tax oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives will hold public hearings in coming weeks as the panel prepares to unveil legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, congressional aides said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.