WARSAW, March 14 Poland's top utility PGE
mulls issuing 500 million euros worth of bonds to
refinance a planned purchase of two wind farms abroad, Chief
Executive Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.
"We are carrying out a due-diligence (on two wind farms
abroad) to analyse if that would be profitable," Ostrowski told
reporters. "I think a decision on this one is a matter of
two-three months.
"The financing depends on the value. If it's several
hundread million euros, then we could think of euro-bonds. We
could refinance that with euro-bonds worth some 500 million
euros."
