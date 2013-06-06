WARSAW, June 6 Poland's treasury minister said
the government is working with the country's biggest utility PGE
on finding ways to finance the construction of
coal-fired units in Opole, which the company scrapped citing
high costs.
"We are looking for a formula for the project to be
developed, because it is necessary from Poland's energy safety
point of view," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told reporters.
"We are cooperating with PGE on this, looking for ways of
financing and possibilities for lowering costs".
($1 = 3.2659 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska,
Writing Agnieszka Barteczko)