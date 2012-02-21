WARSAW Feb 21 Poland will not decide
whether to walk away from the 7.5 billion zloty ($2.4 billion)
sale of utility Energa to its bigger state peer PGE
until a related court ruling in May, the top privatisation
official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The combination was blocked by Poland's competition
watchdog, and the two sides await a decision by an anti-monopoly
court. The ministry had signalled it might be willing to drop
the transaction and combine Energa with another state utility,
Enea.
"I just got information about an acceleration of the date of
the trial before the anti-monopoly court. It is to take place in
the middle of May, and it is worth waiting until then, but not
longer," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Gazeta
Wyborcza daily.
He previously said the decision whether to scrap the sale to
PGE would be made in the first quarter.
($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)