WARSAW Feb 21 Poland will not decide whether to walk away from the 7.5 billion zloty ($2.4 billion) sale of utility Energa to its bigger state peer PGE until a related court ruling in May, the top privatisation official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The combination was blocked by Poland's competition watchdog, and the two sides await a decision by an anti-monopoly court. The ministry had signalled it might be willing to drop the transaction and combine Energa with another state utility, Enea.

"I just got information about an acceleration of the date of the trial before the anti-monopoly court. It is to take place in the middle of May, and it is worth waiting until then, but not longer," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

He previously said the decision whether to scrap the sale to PGE would be made in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)