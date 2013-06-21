WARSAW, June 21 Polish utility PGE will
reconsider its decision not to build two coal-fired units for a
power station in the south of the country amid government
pressure to revive the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion)
project, its chief executive said.
Krzysztof Kilian told state news agency PAP that PGE would
reevaluate the project in light of the government's desire to
make it work.
In April, state-controlled PGE decided against building two
900 megawatt coal-fired units in the southern Polish city of
Opole because of low energy prices and weak demand.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other state officials have
urged the state-controlled company to revive the project due to
its importance for Poland's energy security.
($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)