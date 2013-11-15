(Adds company confirmation)
WARSAW Nov 15 China's Shanghai Electric
has placed the lowest, 3.09-billion zloty ($992
million) bid to build a 430-450 megawatt lignite-fired unit for
Poland's largest utility PGE, PGE said on Friday.
PGE confirmed an earlier Reuters report, adding that a
consortium of Hitachi Power Europe and Polish builder Budimex
had offered to build the unit for 3.997 billion
zlotys, while Doosan Power Systems bid was 4.012
billion.
Poland's coal-reliant energy sector requires heavy
investment, because many plants are past their prime. The new
unit at PGE's Turow plant in south-western Poland is designed to
replace older ones in the plant in five years.
PGE had cancelled a previous tender to build the Turow unit
after Alstom offered to build it for 3.8 billion zlotys, which
was above the utility's budget and analysts expected PGE not to
accept the offer.
