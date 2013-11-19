* CEO fought government over coal-fired power investment
* Shares fall on fears of "more compliant" new managers
* PM says it's right for state-owned firms to work with
gov't
By Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Bernat
WARSAW, Nov 19 The boss of Poland's biggest
power producer resigned after losing a tug-of-war with the
government over the right to decide how the company invests its
capital.
Shares in state-controlled PGE fell 4 percent at
one point on Tuesday on fears that Krzysztof Kilian's departure
would allow the government more influence over strategy, hurting
the company's profitability.
Brokerage Wood & Company said it expected new management
would be more compliant with the state treasury, and that this
"could mean a worsening outlook for dividends".
A PGE statement said Kilian quit as chief executive over the
departure of two of his deputies last month.
But his resignation followed an angry dispute with the
state, PGE's biggest shareholder, which is forcing the company
to build a 11.6 billion zloty ($3.76 billion) coal-fired power
plant in Opole that executives did not see as profitable.
Kilian's departure also lays bare a broader issue in Poland:
Although it portrays itself as a beacon of free market
economics, the state still intervenes in some parts of the
economy where it believes national interests are at stake.
Asked about Kilian, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
acknowledged there had been differences over strategy, though he
said he had no personal knowledge about the reasons for the
resignation.
"I do not see anything wrong; on the contrary I think it is
right that the (state-controlled) companies function in a
structure with the state as a shareholder as this is necessary
for Poland's energy security," Tusk told a news conference.
A source close to the Polish government said the Opole power
plant created tension between Kilian and the treasury ministry,
which oversees the state's stake in the firm.
"It was a clash of two different types of logic, and there
was a lot of emotion," the source said.
"Kilian was guided by economic calculations for PGE, while
for the treasury minister the most important thing was the
country's energy security," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The Polish government has made building the power plant, 300
km (186 miles) south of the capital, a priority.
Officials believe the plant will ensure Poland can keep
generating electricity from coal, which it mines itself,
reducing its reliance on gas imported from Russia, a historic
enemy which Warsaw still views with suspicion.
The project will also create jobs in an area with high
unemployment, and will give contracts to Polish construction
firms that are mired in debt. Tusk's party draws lots of votes
from the region around Opole.
PGE executives have questioned whether it was commercially
viable because electricity prices are low. The company's
management recommended not going ahead. But the company reversed
its position under government pressure.
HEAVY HAND
Some players in the Polish stock exchange, the biggest in
central Europe, have accused the government of using a heavy
hand in other areas of the market.
The government, struggling with a budget shortfall, has
demanded extra dividend payments from several state-controlled
companies and it has transferred millions of zlotys from private
pension funds into a state vehicle.
In a statement issued late on Monday, PGE said Kilian's
resignation was "in particular related to changes in the
management board on Oct. 25, 2013, and their consequences".
His close associate and board member Boguslawa Matuszewska,
in charge of strategy and development, was fired on that date
along with finance chief Wojciech Ostrowski. The company has not
explained why they were dismissed.
PGE deputy head Piotr Szymanek will take over as acting
chief executive, the company said. Asked by Reuters if Kilian's
resignation was linked to Opole, a company spokeswoman said it
had nothing to add to its statement.
The treasury ministry also declined to comment on any link
to Opole. "Questions about potential motives should be directed
to Krzysztof Kilian," the ministry said in a statement.