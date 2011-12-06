WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's largest utility PGE
is eyeing takeovers of wind farm projects in the North
Sea and is in the process of picking an advisor on acquisitions,
two independent market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It concerns projects (around the North Sea coasts of) Great
Britain and Germany with a joint value of around 200 million
euros ($269.4 million)," one of the sources familiar with the
matter said.
PGE was not immediately available for comment.
The state-controlled group, which together with its debt
issue plans has 18 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion) at hand, has
previously said it was eyeing takeover targets in Germany, the
Czech Republic and Slovakia.
PGE is also still appealing against a ruling by the
anti-monopoly watchdog blocking its 7.5 billion zloty takeover
of smaller local rival Energa.