WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's largest utility PGE sees its new efficiency plan boosting its operating profit by 1.53 billion zlotys ($438.3 million) annually, with the bulk of costs expected this and next year, the group said in a statement.

The plan is to reach its full potential in 2016, with savings seen at 987 million zlotys, while the revenue boost is at 541 million in 2016 and beyond, the state-controlled company said late on Tuesday.

PGE added it based its plan on 2010 results.