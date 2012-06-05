WARSAW, June 5 Poland's state-controlled PGE will not appeal against a decision by Poland's competition watchdog forbidding a purchase of its smaller rival utility Energa, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 7.5 billion zloty ($2.13 billion) merger, agreed in January 2011 as part of Poland's ambitious privatisation plan, was rejected because it would boost PGE's already dominant position in power generation. ($1 = 3.5188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)