WARSAW, April 15 The decision by Polish state-controlled PGE to scrap a $3.6 bln coal-power project may lead to a higher dividend payout from the country's No.1 utility, deputy treasury minister said on Monday.

The group proposed a dividend payout of 1.6 billion zlotys ($510.5 million) or 0.86 zlotys per share before it decided to pull out of the Opole project earlier this month.

"Resignation from the Opole project may impact the dividend payment level that the treasury ministry will take from PGE," Pawel Tamborski told reporters.

The deputy minister added that the treasury may decide to join other state-controlled assets with utility Energa before the launch of Energa's initial public offering (IPO), planned for this year. ($1 = 3.1344 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)