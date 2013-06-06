* Prime Minister wants Opole power plant to be built

* Treasury minister wants to help with financing, costs

* PGE's shares sink, construction firms surge (Adds details, background)

By Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska

WARSAW, June 6 Shares in Poland's biggest power producer PGE fell by as much as 7 percent on Thursday after the government urged the company to revive a plan to build two new coal-fired plants at a cost of 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion).

The state-controlled company scrapped the project to build two 900-megawatt units at Opole, in southern Poland, citing falling electricity prices and weak demand..

The decision was criticised by government officials who have been scrambling to save a project which they see as important for the economy and energy security.

"We confirmed our readiness to build the power plant in Opole", Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"The government will find funds for the investment to be developed," he added.

PGE's shares fell as much as 7 percent after the comments and were still down 5.3 percent at 17.43 zlotys by 1318 GMT. The stock price had risen by more than 10 percent since Reuters first reported it would scrap the Opole project in April.

Meanwhile, shares in construction firms who were to build the new plant - Polimex and Rafako - surged by 9 and 20 percent respectively.

Poland's new treasury minister, Wlodzimierz Karpinski, who oversees the state companies, said he was working with PGE to find ways to fund the project and cut its costs.

No one at PGE was immediately available for comment. ($1=3.2659 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)