* Prime Minister wants Opole power plant to be built
* Treasury minister wants to help with financing, costs
* PGE's shares sink, construction firms surge
(Adds details, background)
By Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska
WARSAW, June 6 Shares in Poland's biggest power
producer PGE fell by as much as 7 percent on Thursday
after the government urged the company to revive a plan to build
two new coal-fired plants at a cost of 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.6
billion).
The state-controlled company scrapped the project to build
two 900-megawatt units at Opole, in southern Poland, citing
falling electricity prices and weak demand..
The decision was criticised by government officials who have
been scrambling to save a project which they see as important
for the economy and energy security.
"We confirmed our readiness to build the power plant in
Opole", Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference.
"The government will find funds for the investment to be
developed," he added.
PGE's shares fell as much as 7 percent after the comments
and were still down 5.3 percent at 17.43 zlotys by 1318 GMT. The
stock price had risen by more than 10 percent since Reuters
first reported it would scrap the Opole project in April.
Meanwhile, shares in construction firms who were to build
the new plant - Polimex and Rafako - surged by
9 and 20 percent respectively.
Poland's new treasury minister, Wlodzimierz Karpinski, who
oversees the state companies, said he was working with PGE to
find ways to fund the project and cut its costs.
No one at PGE was immediately available for comment.
($1=3.2659 Polish zlotys)
(Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)