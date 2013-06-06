WARSAW, June 6 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday the government will find funds to build coal-fired power units near Opole in the south of Poland.

"We confirmed readiness to build the power plant in Opole. The government will find funds for the investment to be developed," Tusk told a news conference.

Poland's biggest utility PGE in April scrapped the project to build two 900-megawatt coal-fired power units near Opole, citing falling electricity prices and weak demand. . At 1119 GMT shares in PGE fell by 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska)