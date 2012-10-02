WARSAW Oct 2 Environmental group ClientEarth,
which has been opposing the construction of a 11.6 billion zloty
($3.7 billion) coal-fired power plant by Polish utility PGE
, may again move to block the project, a ClientEarth
representative told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Polish court ordered the
re-examination of a block on PGE's investment - Poland's largest
ever power project - at the same time allowing the utility to
carry on with construction work.
"We are considering placing a motion to the local court to
block the environment clearance for (PGE's) Opole project,"
Marcin Stoczkiewicz, ClientEarth's local board member, told
Reuters. He said the motion could by placed within a week.
The project, keenly awaited by local construction companies,
has been shrouded in uncertainty since PGE had to delay the
start of work on two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole
after a court blocked the investment following an appeal by
ecologists.
Stoczkiewicz denied comments last week by PGE's chief
executive that ClientEarth had lodged a court appeal to block
the utility's 2.5 billion zloty upgrade of its Turow power
plant.
