WARSAW, June 12 Poland's state-controlled miners could help to build coal-fired units for a power station in southern Poland after the country's top utility PGE dropped the project, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

PGE has said that the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion) project to build two 900 megawatt power units in Opole is not financially viable because of falling electricity prices and weak demand.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged PGE to revive the project because of its importance for energy security in Poland, and Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told public radio on Wednesday that the government is looking at "all scenarios".

"There is a possibility to use (Polish investment vehicle)PIR and there is a possibility to link it in a product chain with the sector supplying the fuel, which is mining," Karpinski said.

The head of state-controlled miner JSW has already expressed his reluctance to take on the Opole project after such a scenerio was floated by a deputy economy minister. ($1 = 3.2246 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)