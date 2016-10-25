WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Polish energy firm PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA said on Tuesday its net profit in the first nine months of the year totalled 1.202 billion zlotys ($303 million), according to a preliminary estimate.

* PGE will release its full third-quarter results on Nov. 8.

* Last year PGE reported a net loss of more than 4 billion zlotys for the January-September period, as the company recorded a record high net loss in the second quarter of 2015 on the back of impairment charges related to its lignite-based assets.

