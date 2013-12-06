WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's biggest power producer
PGE will start work in February next year on its
11.6-billion zloty project to build a coal-fired power plant at
Opole in the south of Poland, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
The project, which is Poland's biggest investment in the
coal-based power sector, was the focus of a row between PGE's
former chief executive Krzysztof Kilian and Poland's government.
Kilian, who resigned last month, opposed the plan to build
two 900-megawatt units at Opole, arguing it was unprofitable due
to low power prices. But Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk
insisted on the project being carried out for the sake of the
country's energy security.
(Reporting by Stanislaw Skrzydelski; Editing by Christian Lowe)