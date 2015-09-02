WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's biggest power firm PGE may consider selling its telecom business as part of a divestment plan designed to cope with rising CO2 emission costs and tough competition, Puls Biznesu quoted Chief Executive Marek Woszczyk as saying on Wednesday.

The state-run group posted a net loss of 5.06 billion zlotys ($1.3 billion) in the first half of 2015 because of a record 8.8 billion zlotys impairment charge related to its lignite coal assets.

The company plans to launch a cost-cutting programme and to review its investment plans. It is also considering divestments, Puls Biznesu said.

"This would apply to the company's non-core assets ... for example the telecom ones," the paper quoted Woszczyk as saying.

PGE controls telecom operator Exatel, which sources said earlier the power company could transfer to a special state-owned fund FIPP, partly designed to help troubled mining group Kompania Weglowa.

Some experts say selling Exatel could be difficult as the telecom operator provides services to government departments, which makes it a strategic asset for the country.

PGE previously tried to sell Exatel but the former management board dropped the plan in 2012. ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)