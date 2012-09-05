WARSAW, Sept 5 Poland hopes the European
Commission's investigation of alleged anti-competitive market
practices by Gazprom in Central and Eastern Europe
will help to lower the price in its long-term gas delivery
contract, the country's Treasury Minister said on Wednesday.
PGNiG, Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly, is
at odds with Russia's Gazprom over the price of gas in the
contract signed in 1996 and sought the intervention of the
Stockholm-based international tribunal in February.
The Commission said on Tuesday that it would be
investigating concerns that Gazprom, Russia's biggest company
and the world's top gas producer, was abusing its dominant
position in Central and Eastern Europe in upstream gas supply
markets.
"This decision of the European Commission confirms our
stance and de facto supports our motion with the court of
arbitration. It will surely help us," Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski told the news channel TVP Info.
The gas price is linked to global oil prices and does not
account for the decline in the prices of gas in the past few
years, driven by the rise of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supplies and a shale gas boom in the United States.
Poland receives more than half of its gas from Russia and
has few viable alternatives, leaving Warsaw dependent on its
eastern neighbour.
