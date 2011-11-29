* Watchdog UOKiK clears PGNiG buy of Vattenfall Heat

* Decision on Tauron's buy of Vattenfall assets "within days" (Adds UOKiK's comment on Tauron, details)

WARSAW Nov 29 Poland's competition watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of some Polish assets sold by Swedish state utility Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zlotys ($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.

In August, Vattenfall agreed to sell its assets in Poland to PGNiG and Polish utility Tauron for 6.56 billion zlotys in cash, with additional 1.5 billion in dividend and debt.

"The decision on Tauron will be made within days," UOKiK spokeswoman Malgorzata Cieloch said.

PGNiG agreed to pay 2.96 billion zlotys in cash for a 99 percent stake in Vattenfall Heat, a unit grouping Warsaw-based heat-and-power assets. Vattenfall will first take some 500 million zlotys as dividends.

Tauron is to buy a 99 percent stake in power distributor GZE, located in southern Poland, from Vattenfall for 3.6 billion zlotys in cash and will assume over 1 billion zlotys in the unit's debt. The debt is owed to Vattenfall and will be repaid over time, the companies said.

Last year, the Swedish utility said it would get rid of "non-core" assets across Europe to focus on profitability and on three key markets -- Germany, Netherlands and Sweden. ($1 = 3.3894 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)