WARSAW Nov 6 Poland natural gas monopoly PGNiG will pay less for gas imported from Russia's Gazprom as part of an agreement that will be announced on Tuesday, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, citing government sources.

Central Europe's largest economy consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, mostly imported from Russia's Gazprom at a price currently linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S. dollars, which Poland views as uncompetitive. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ken Wills)