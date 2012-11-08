WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's natural gas monopoly
PGNiG's agreement with Russia's Gazprom on lower gas
prices this week is positive for the credit rating of PGNiG,
rating agency Moody's said in a statement on Thursday.
"The settlement with Gazprom will improve PGNiG's EBITDA in
2012 by at least the 600-730 million euros that Gazprom will pay
as part of the agreement," Moody's said.
Gazprom on Tuesday gave way in the last of its
pricing disputes with big European customers, settling with
PGNiG, although it still faces a European Union probe into its
supply contracts.
"The scale of future benefits from the lower price will
depend on how far PGNiG has to pass its savings through to its
final customers," said Moody's.
PGNiG's chief executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa said on
Tuesday the deal with Gazprom would allow for a reduction in the
domestic gas tariff in 2013.
Moody's rates PGNiG at Baa1 with the rating currently on
review for downgrade.
