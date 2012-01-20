* Q4 gas sales down y/y to 4.2 bcm

* Full-year sales flat at 14.4 bcm (Adds detail)

WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG sold 4.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2011, or 0.2 bcm less than a year earlier, due to a warmer winter, PGNiG said on Friday.

PGNiG's whole-year gas sales stood at 14.4 bcm, more or less matching the level from 2010.

The state-controlled group said this week it was losing millions of zlotys on gas trading daily as the price it pays for gas from Russia is higher than the price the regulator lets it apply in sales to local clients.

"By looking at the warm December one could have expected that demand for gas would have been even lower. This is not a decline which gives hope for offseting losses resulting from an unfavourable tariff," DI BRE analyst Kamil Kliszcz said.

PGNiG, which periodically spars over the regulated prices, asked for a tariff hike back in October, warning natural gas sales were beginning to generate losses.

But the regulator, facing a politically sensitive decision to allow higher prices for millions of Poles, has still to approve the request. It first asked PGNiG to lower its proposal and later requested further documentation.

The company also said on Friday it imported 2.9 bcm of gas in the fourth quarter, pegging its full-year imports at 10.9 bcm, or some 0.8 bcm more than in 2010.

PGNiG's full-year gas production amounted to 4.3 bcm versus around 4.2 bcm the year before. The group also said that as of Dec. 31 its total gas reserves stood at around 1.5 bcm.

The company will publish official results for the year 2011 on March 20. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)