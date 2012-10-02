* Obligation to sell gas via exchange to be part of new law
* Draft gas law practically ready -official
(Adds background, quote)
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Oct 2 Poland will oblige natural gas
monopoly PGNiG to offer 30 percent of its sales on the
country's fledgling gas exchange to inspire the liberalisation
of central and eastern Europe's largest gas market, a ministry
official said on Tuesday.
State-controlled PGNiG sells nearly all of the gas available
in Poland, of which around 70 percent goes to industry and the
rest to individuals. Gas prices are capped by energy market
regulator URE.
Poland plans to set up a gas exchange in the fourth quarter
and to pare the dominant position of PGNiG in the market, where
demand totals more than 14 billion cubic metres (bcm).
The government, the regulator and PGNiG have for months
debated how to liberalise the gas market and the question of how
much gas should be offered on the exchange has been a key theme.
PGNiG and the regulator agreed a few months ago that the
monopoly would offer at least 0.1 bcm of gas per quarter at the
launch of the exchange, less than 1 percent of Poland's gas
consumption.
But this will change once Poland implements a new gas law.
The Economy Ministry in December 2011 made public three draft
bills on energy, gas and renewables, which are expected to be
enacted in 2013 after several postponements.
"It will be 30 percent," the head of the ministry's oil and
gas department Milosz Karpinski told Reuters on the sidelines of
an industry seminar, referring to the obligation to sell gas via
an exchange that will be imposed on PGNiG.
He added that the draft gas law is "practically ready to be
printed" and sent to the government and, later, to the
parliament. "We hope it will be enacted by the end of the year,
although this is something beyond us."
Obliging PGNiG to sell part of its gas on the exchange
copies an idea introduced by Poland in 2010 for utilities, a
step taken as part of liberalising its power market.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)