WARSAW Dec 9 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG postpones its planned eurobond issue until 2012, waiting for better market conditions, PGNiG's deputy chief said on Friday.

"After consultations with banks we decided to push the date of our eurobond issue until next year," CFO Slawomir Hinc said. "The exact date will depend on market conditions, but we do not plan to change the 500 million euro level of our first tranche." (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)