WARSAW Dec 14 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to spend 4.8 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) on investments in 2012, including 1.1 billion on exploration and extraction, its deputy chief executive said on Wednesday.

Radoslaw Dudzinski also said Spanish group Iberdrola placed the lowest bid -- 1.6 billion zlotys -- in a tender for the construction of the gas-powered power block in Stalowa Wola that PGNiG plans to construct with Polish utility Tauron.

"We will spend 200 million zlotys for shale gas exploration next year. (...) The decision which bid to choose (in the Stalowa Wola tender) depends 80 percent on the price," Dudzinski told reporters.

Earlier this month, Tauron said other bids placed in the tender included a consortium of Polish builder PBG and French company Alstom, a joint offer from PBG rival Polimex and Technimont, as well as a standalone bid Abener Energia. ($1 = 3.4794 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dan Lalor)