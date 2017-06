WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG sold 4.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2011, or 0.2 bcm less than a year earlier due to a warmer winter, PGNiG said on Friday.

PGNiG's whole-year gas sales stood at 14.4 bcm, more or less matching the level from 2010.

The state-controlled company also said it imported 2.9 bcm of gas in the fourth quarter, pegging its full-year imports -- mainly from Russia -- at 10.9 bcm. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)