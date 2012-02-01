WARSAW Feb 1 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cuts gas supplies to the country's top refiner PKN Orlen and two chemical companies Pulawy and ZCH Police, the company said on Wednesday.

The move was triggered by Polish gas pipe operator Gaz System because of the expected hike in gas demand beyond 70 million cubic metres a day, PGNiG said. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Adrian Krajewski)