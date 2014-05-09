North Dakota's 'water protectors' bring their pipeline story to film
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."
WARSAW May 9 Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Friday first-quarter net profit rose 10 percent from the same period a year earlier, despite concerns that a mild winter had reduced demand for energy.
PGNiG reported a bottom line of 1.18 billion zlotys ($390.9 million), compared with an average forecast from analysts of 955 million zlotys.
"The increase was primarily due to a rise in crude oil sales and higher profitability in gas sales," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."
* Chinese launch planned for next year following Indian campaign