WARSAW Oct 30 Poland does not expect to list shares in real estate group PHN this year after failing to spark much investor interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of utility PAK, the Treasury Minister said.

"I think it's more likely that the debut (of PHN) will be moved to 2013," Mikolaj Budzanowski told reporters on Tuesday.

In September, PHN's chief executive told Reuters the group wanted to debut on the Warsaw bourse in November, after the Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, revived PHN's flotation plans.

But the ministry had to price the IPO of its 50-percent stake in PAK near the lower end of the range and the stock debuted nearly flat in a lacklustre start on Tuesday.

Poland aims to raise 10 billion zlotys from privatisations this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)