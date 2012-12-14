WARSAW Dec 14 Poland plans to privatise part of
its stake in real estate holding company PHN through a share
offering and then sell 'a significant' part of it to a strategic
investor, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.
The Treasury, which oversees state-owned companies in the
largest central European economy, also said that it plans to
keep its hands on a minority stake in PHN.
Last month, the ministry picked Radius Group's subsidiary
Ringwood Financial as a strategic investor that could buy 'a
significant' stake in the company.
"We want to be a minority investor (in the company), to
benefit from an increase of the company's value," deputy
treasury minister Pawel Tamborski told Reuters.
PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different
real estate and land holdings, has a portfolio estimated to be
worth around 2.5 billion zlotys ($801 million).
The group's assets include a Warsaw office building Intraco,
built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as
villas in the capital's upmarket district of Wilanow rented by
foreign embassies.
($1 = 3.1200 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)