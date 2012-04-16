* Some in market sceptical on IPO of real estate group
* Government had been hoping to raise $1 bln through IPO
* PHN seen as too diverse to lure wary investors
WARSAW, April 16 The flotation of state-owned
PHN, a centrepiece of Poland's 10 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion)
privatisation plan for 2012, may fall through on the
hastily-forged real estate group's complexity as well as the
property market's malaise.
With relatively easier sales of stakes in local financial
groups PKO and PZU that the Polish Treasury
could possibly run this year, some bankers think the ministry
may even forgo the IPO, deeming PHN's diverse portfolio too
complex to lure wary investors.
The Treasury has already booked 2.52 billion zlotys from the
sale of a stake in utility PGE this year and may gain
780 million if it agrees to Dutch-based Rabobank's offer for
shares in lender BGZ.
Some analysts say investors are unlikely to pay a premium
price for PHN, whose assets range from commercial office space
to residential and whose IPO some say the government was hoping
would raise an estimated $1 billion.
"This business offers no premium for diversity," one
Warsaw-based analyst said. "I would expect a valuation at a
maximum of 0.5 times book value. Even if it finally is sold, I
would not expect great upside."
PHN, forged last year by pooling together 180 different real
estate and land holdings, runs a portfolio estimated to be worth
between 2.6 billion zlotys and 2.8 billion.
Its assets include Warsaw office building Intraco, built in
the 1970s and requiring a heavy overhaul, as well as villas in
the capital's upmarket district of Wilanow rented by foreign
embassies.
"I just don't see it (an IPO) happening, either this or next
year," a local investment banker said on condition of anonymity.
"It's too complex on the inside to pitch it to individual
investors in an IPO."
REAL ESTATE MALAISE
Valuations are anyway unexciting in Poland's real estate
sector, with Warsaw-listed real estate holding GTC
trading at 0.47 times book value, market peer Echo Investment
at 0.91 and Plaza Centers at 0.31.
PHN Chief Executive Wojciech Papierak, however, says
comparisons could be misleading.
"There's a tendency to compare us to developers, which does
not correspond with what we do," Papierak said. "Developers
build and sell, while we want to build and keep in order to
manage."
"There are valuable assets in our portfolio, which include
ready projects as well as land for future investments. We also
own real estate that does not suit our portfolio and we want to
gradually sell it."
The Treasury was not available for comment, but a source
close to the process said the ministry might opt to sell less
than 100 percent.
"The real estate market is in an uneasy situation, so the
Treasury may consider a variety of options, including selling
less than the planned 100 percent and a cooperation with some
real estate fund," the person said.
Sources told Reuters in February the treasury might try to
line up a real estate fund among PHN shareholders to ensure a
successful IPO and offer the company the benefit of its
experience.
Paul Kusmierz, head of Master Management Group, whose
activities include overseeing local real estate assets for
private equity firm Blackstone, said there was a lot of
cleaning up to do in PHN.
"We know PHN is to be floated and I know there have been
some talks with Blackstone, but from the looks of things PHN
lacks clear structure or focus," Kusmierz told Reuters.
"There's a lot of work to be done inside and my thinking is
it would need some local partner with know-how and a strong team
on the ground here to help manage it. As Master Management Group
we are not interested in PHN."
PHN's prospectus is supposed to be placed with local
regulators by the end of this month, with a market debut planned
for June.