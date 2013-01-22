WARSAW Jan 22 State-owned PHN is valued at up
to $543 million by banks running an initial public share offer
for up to a quarter of the loss-making real estate firm, market
sources said on Tuesday.
Poland is selling a chunk of PHN, which was created in 2011
when the government pooled 180 different real estate and land
holdings, to raise funds to help it reduce borrowing.
Several sources who have seen reports by six of the eight
banks involved in the offer told Reuters PHN had been valued
between 870 million and 1.7 million zlotys ($278-$543 million).
The company will release its issue prospectus on Wednesday.
PHN has said its portfolio is estimated to be worth 2.5
billion zlotys. It includes Warsaw office building Intraco,
built in the 1970s and in need of a major overhaul, as well as
villas in Warsaw's upmarket Wilanov district rented by foreign
embassies.
It is also developing residential projects.
After completing the offer, which will be Warsaw's first IPO
this year, Poland wants to find a strategic partner for PHN.
Poland had previously delayed plans to float PHN, with
analysts saying they feared low demand due to a weak market for
initial public offers combined with the firm's complex portfolio
of assets.
Ebullient stock markets have recently encouraged some
European companies to launch plans to float but an uncertain
economic outlook could derail a recovery in new issues.
[ID:nL6N0AQ3LF ]
In the first nine months of last year, PHN reported a loss
of 143 million zlotys on revenue of 141 million due to a 184
million zloty writedown in the fair value of its properties.
In 2011, the company lost 159 million zlotys after a
writedown of 117 million.
Earlier this month, Radius Group's subsidiary Ringwood
Financial received permission from the anti-monopoly office to
buy a controlling stake in PHN, but the treasury said it was
only a potential investor.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and UBS Investment
Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for
the offer. DI BRE Banku, DM BZ WBK S.A. and Wood & Co. will
serve as joint bookrunners and DM PKO BP is acting as offering
agent and joint bookrunner.
None of the bookrunners was available for comment.
($1 = 3.1283 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Pawel
Bernat; Editing by David Cowell)