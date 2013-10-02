WARSAW Oct 2 Poland may need to delay the sale of its controlling stake in real estate group PHN to update the valuation of its assets, threatening its privatisation goal for this year, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, aimed to sell the controlling stake to a strategic investor by the end of this year as part of its plan to raise 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) from privatisations this year.

"I don't see this happening this year; rather in the first half of 2014," said one of the sources familiar with the plans. "PHN needs to properly evaluate its holdings first and then put itself on the block."

PHN, which was created after the government combined several state-owned real estate holdings, owns 150 real estate assets, including Warsaw's oldest skyscraper and villas rented by foreign embassies in the city's upmarket Wilanow district.

The evaluation process could take several months, the sources said.

PHN declined to comment, while the treasury said it stood by its plans.

"We would like to hold the transaction before the end of 2013, but this will depend on the interest from potential investors and the market situation," ministry spokeswoman Agnieszka Jablonska-Twarog said.

PHN shares have gained 30 percent since Poland floated a 25 percent this year, valuing the state's 75-percent holding at about 900 million zlotys.

Poland could also have a difficult time with a proposed stock market listing for utility Energa this year, forcing the government to sell stakes in some already listed companies to meet the 2013 target. The privatisation income so far this year stands at about 2 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1171 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)