KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 4 Poland's state-owned real estate group PHN plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in November, its chief executive Wojciech Papierak said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report that its plan for a share offer has been revived.

Sources close to the transaction told Reuters last week the Treasury, which oversees state assets, revived the plan which was put on hold in June due to unfavourable market conditions.

"We are doing everything for the group to be listed on the stock exchange in November," Papierak told Reuters.

The IPO of PHN is a key part of Poland's 10-billion zlotys ($3 billion) privatisation plan for 2012.

Reuters reported in April that dark clouds were gathering over the IPO because of the hastily-forged real estate group's complexity and a shaky property market.

PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different real estate and land holdings, runs a portfolio estimated to be worth around 2.5 billion zlotys.

Its assets include, among others, a Warsaw office building Intraco, built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as villas in the capital's upmarket district of Wilanow rented by foreign embassies. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)